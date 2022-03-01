JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 110 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

