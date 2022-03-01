JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $31.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 694,817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

