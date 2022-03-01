JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $20.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDRX. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $10.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 498,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,063. GoodRx has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $492,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoodRx by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

