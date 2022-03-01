JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price to $17.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.02% from the company’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

