Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($97.95) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.29) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 521,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 436,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.