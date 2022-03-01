Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($97.95) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.29) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.
Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.