Kalmar (KALM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,485.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004062 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $190,485.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.40 or 0.06719853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.88 or 0.99522118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,602 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.