KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.