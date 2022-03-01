Keith Butcher Buys 10,000 Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,845.16).

LON BOKU opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. Boku, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £392.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Boku from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

