KeyCorp Weighs in on Allbirds Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.88 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

