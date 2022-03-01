KeyCorp Weighs in on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock worth $4,603,242 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

