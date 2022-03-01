Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 300,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,748. The company has a market capitalization of $729.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.30. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.