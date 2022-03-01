Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 122.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.