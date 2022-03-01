Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

