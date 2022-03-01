Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.