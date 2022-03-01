Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $894,000 in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

MNRL stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

