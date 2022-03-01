Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

FMAY opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

