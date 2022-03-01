Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

