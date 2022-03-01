Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KL remained flat at $$38.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,332,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,135. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

