Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Trading Up 2.1%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.66 and last traded at C$49.71. Approximately 2,985,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,275,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.23.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.