Kleros Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Kleros has a total market cap of $54.66 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002645 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00358083 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

