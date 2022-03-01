Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) CEO Victor Perlroth Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KOD stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

