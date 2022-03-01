Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:SKB opened at €23.20 ($26.07) on Monday. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €23.32 ($26.20) and a one year high of €32.65 ($36.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $383.38 million and a PE ratio of -34.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.50.
Koenig & Bauer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.