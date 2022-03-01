Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE KOS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 765,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.21. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 942.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

