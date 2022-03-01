Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Kraton worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,810,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 566,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 205,982 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraton (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.