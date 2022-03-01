Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of KRYS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.
KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
