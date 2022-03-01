Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of KRYS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

