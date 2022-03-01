Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

KRYS stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.99.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

