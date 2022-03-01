L3Harris Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the average volume of 388 call options.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.24 and a 1-year high of $252.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

