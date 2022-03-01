Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.53

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.53 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.56 ($0.32). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 554,358 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.53. The firm has a market cap of £25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

