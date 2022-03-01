LCMS Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 88.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $14,291.15 and $134,997.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded 88.2% lower against the dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCMS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

