Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 547.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. 51,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,192. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

