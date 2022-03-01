Legrand SA Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Legrand in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

