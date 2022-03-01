Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,149. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

