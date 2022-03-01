Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Leidos by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

