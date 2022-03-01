Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,158 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Lemonade by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of LMND opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

