LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

