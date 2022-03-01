Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $20.07 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 593,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 314,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 361,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 240,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

