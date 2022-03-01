Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,272. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.