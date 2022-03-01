Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

