LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of LGI Homes worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.33 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

