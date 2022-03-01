Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 122,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,824 shares.The stock last traded at $12.22 and had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

