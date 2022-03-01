Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.20.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,740. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $172.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

