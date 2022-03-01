Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in February

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of LGSXY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Light has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Light Company Profile

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

