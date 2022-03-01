Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $149.83 Average PT from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $125.58. 4,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $113.92 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

