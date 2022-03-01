Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

LNC opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

