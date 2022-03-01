Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $145.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
