Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Livent were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

