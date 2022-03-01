Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 48.44 ($0.65) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.69 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.16. The stock has a market cap of £34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

