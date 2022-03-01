Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.02.

NYSE:LMT opened at $433.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $433.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

