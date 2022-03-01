Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 205,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

