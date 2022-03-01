Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of RIDE remained flat at $$2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 166,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

